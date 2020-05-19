Gallatin County Help Center reports calls up 49% since March

BOZEMAN- The Help Center 211 has reported that the need for its resource, referral, and crisis lines are up by nearly 49% since March.
Throughout this pandemic, they have seen a shift in the needs of callers.
In March, 82% of callers were looking for help with basic needs such as food, housing, or financial assistance. In
April, 60% of the calls were about mental health-related concerns.
Community organizations and individuals are rising to meet the need through new services and increased access, so that recovery continues to be possible, despite new challenges faced by COVID-19.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.