Gallatin County hiking injuries up, search and rescue ready for swift water rescues

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue wants to make sure you don’t get lost out on the trails or on the river this summer.

Most Montanans would call this last winter mild, but search and rescue crews in southwest Montana responded to record amounts of snowmobile accidents and are now switching to hiking and swift water rescues.

“We went from snowmobile season to hiking season so there’s been an influx of hiking-type injuries and then we had a lost hiker not too long, a couple weeks ago,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Captain Scott Secor said.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue the number of calls from the month of April look like this:

Number of calls: 9

Number of Searches: 1

Number of Rescues: 7

Number of mutual aid events: 1

Number of times a volunteer responded: 108

Number of volunteer hours on calls: 528

Most common subject activity: Hiking

Number of training events: 13

Number of community events: 0

Number of volunteer hours on training/community events: 290

A big worry when it comes to hiking this summer is the runoff erosion wiping away hiking trails making them unrecognizable above the "M" in the burn scar from the Bridger Foothills Fire last summer.

Secor said their search and rescue crews are also gearing up for swift water rescues with the increase in runoff from the mountains into rivers and creeks in southwest Montana.

“The snags that are under the water that you can’t see, the speed of which the water moves, the temperature of the water, the dams and blockages that form that aren’t normally there, there’s just way more dangers that are present this time of year then the rest of the year," Secor said.

The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue posts about searches, rescues and other updates here on their Facebook page.