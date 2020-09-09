Gallatin County holds resource event for Bridger Foothills Fire evacuees

BOZEMAN, Mont. - At least 28 permanent residences were lost in the Bridger Foothills Fire over the weekend, leaving dozens of families without a home.
Every day since the fire sparked on Friday, the Gallatin Valley community has come together in new ways to support first responders and the evacuees of Bridger Canyon. On Wednesday, they held the first #BridgerHelp resource event at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds for anyone who has been displaced by the fire.
Gallatin County operations manager Kevin Larsen, who helped organize the event, described as a job fair for people in need. Larsen and other officials pulled the event together in just a day and a half.
Evacuee families were able to get clothes, kitchen supplies, nonperishable foods, toys, pet food, and almost anything else they might need. They were also able to get connected with community resources that can help them rebuilt in the months and years to come.
Larsen says they're glad to help out fellow community members.
"You know, people are so prideful. In Montana we're independent, we don't need anybody," he explains. "This is not a handout, this is a hand up. And that's the big thing. We want to connect as many people with the resources that they need, as we possibly can."
Larsen says they may be holding another one of the events on Saturday, September 12.