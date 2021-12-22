BOZEMAN, Mont. – The first confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Montana were found in Gallatin County which has health officials cautioning the public to be smart about holiday travel and gatherings.
On Dec. 20, two Gallatin County residents who recently traveled back from South Africa tested positive for the fast-spreading, highly-transmissible variant of COVID-19 through genomic sequencing performed at the Montana State Public Health Laboratory and at Montana State University.
Gallatin County Health Officer Lori Christenson said anyone who is traveling into the community or out of the community for the holidays should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 with the county seeing high community transmission and the new omicron variant.
“One thing that is going to be helpful for us as individuals and as a community is to assess our risks so what I mean by that is that there’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all for all gatherings," Christenson said.
Christenson said whether gathering with grandparents or kids, if possible, you should check to see if they are fully vaccinated and encourages wearing a mask in public and at gatherings regardless of vaccination status.
Small gatherings in places with plenty of space and ventilation or even outdoor gatherings may be more beneficial to reducing spread of COVID-19 as well.
When it comes to airport travel, Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport continue to provide masks for free at terminal entrances and airport staff conduct cleaning procedures throughout the airport and frequently touched surfaces as much as possible.
A reminder that masks are required to be worn by federal law in airport terminals and on aircraft when traveling to see family or friends.
Christenson also mentioned that fully vaccinated people should not wait to schedule a booster dose of the either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department has shifted from an onsite testing location to providing at-home test kits throughout Gallatin County.
Bozeman Health and Montana State University also provide testing locations.
If you are sick, please try and arrange for someone else to pick up a test kit for you like a neighbor, friend or family member and if you must go out, to please wear a mask.
Starting Dec. 20, sites in the county will have a limited supply of the BinaxNow at-home test kits available during regular business hours, and test availability is limited.
- Gallatin City-County Health Department
- Hebgen Basin Fire District – Delivery Only, please call 406-646-9094
- West Yellowstone Social Services – Delivery Only, please call 406-646-7311
- Belgrade Library – Curbside Pick-Up Only, please call 406-388-4346
- Three Rivers Clinic in Three Forks – Curbside Pick-up Only, please call 406-285-3251
- HRDC Locations
Helpful resources about COVID-19 vaccines, quarantine instructions and testing can be found at the Gallatin City-County Health Department's Healthy Gallatin website here.