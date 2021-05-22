Gallatin County median price of single-family homes increase by $86,900 from July to August
Gallatin County, Mont. – For the first time since January, the median sales price for a home in Gallatin County declined from March to April.

According to data by the Gallatin Association of Realtors (GAR) Market Watch Tool, the median sales price of a home in Gallatin County in April dropped by nearly $45,000 from March data.

  • One Month Difference in Median Sales Price
    • March 2021: $704,750
    • April 2021: $660,000
  • One Year Difference in Median Sales Price
    • April 2020: $440,000
    • April 2021: $660,000

GAR said people should keep in mind that numbers last year during April were during the stay-at-home orders of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A possible reason for the price drop, the supply of homes for sale went up slightly while a large amount of homes were also sold in the past month.

GAR said they would also point people to specific numbers for city's around the county as a ranch in Big Sky might sell for millions while a house in Manhattan might be half that price.

  • Greater Manhattan April median sales price: $549,950
  • Greater Big Sky April median sales price: $1,099,500

You can use the Gallatin Association of Realtors Market Watch Tool here.

