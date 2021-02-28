Gallatin County is asking for public comment on updated Growth Policy

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County has updated the Gallatin County Growth Policy for the first time since 2003.
Gallatin County announced they are in the final outreach phase of Envision Gallatin.
This growth policy is the counties overarching land use policy document.
According to Gallatin County officials, Gallatin County is the fastest-growing county in Montana the area, and has experienced significant change since the last Growth Policy updated in 2003.
The updated documents guides growth and development throughout the county especially, in four corners and Big Sky.
Gallatin County Planning Officials started the to draft the document in the spring of 2019 and held multiple public outreach events.
Due to COVID-19, the county slowed down the process but, the county is trilled to now share the updated 125-page growth policy with community members.
Gallatin County Long Range Planner Garrett McAllister said, “It is organized by chapter so there are eight chapters so you can kind of pick and choose by chapter but if I could direct anyone to a specific chapter I would say chapter six which is the goals and policies and then chapter eight is the implementation chapter. I think those two chapters together are really the heart of the document."
The public working draft is based around three themes that the county heard consistently during public outreach: heritage, open space, and opportunity.
Gallatin County is encouraging people to make public comments on the project website until April 2, 2021.
More information on the Gallatin County Growth Policy and comments can be found here.