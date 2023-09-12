BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County is hosting their first job fair from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Gallatin County Fair Grounds, offering a huge variety of job positions.
Not only is the county hiring, but over 60 businesses, organizations and groups will have booths offering jobs. You have probably seen “help wanted” signs throughout Bozeman and this is the place where you will find available work from all over the area.
Several industries in Montana have been struggling with staffing in recent years, including leisure and hospitality, government and trade, transportation and utilities. All three industries saw negative growth in workers between July 2022 and July 2023.
One business who has seen that impact and will be at the fair is Town and Country. They will be advertising all the open positions they have throughout departments and locations.
“Pretty much every entry position we have available, some stores have a little bit more. Some stores have a little bit less thatthey're looking for. But for the most part, I think if anybody comes in and they have zero experience, we can easily find a job for them,” said Eric Drake, Town and Country vice president.
Town and Country offerson-the-job training and they are looking for cashiers, produce workers, overnight stockers and deli workers, among other positions.
Other groups in attendance include First Student, the Motor Vehicles Department and Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport TSA. The US Forest Service is also hiring a variety of full-time and seasonal positions.
Michelle Bossert, Gallatin County chief human resources officer, says the county has 40 total positions they are looking to hire for, throughout all different departments.
She recommends showing up prepared to answer and ask questions and consider bringing an updated resume because some employers will be hiring on the spot.
