BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Wednesday afternoon a press conference was held by Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer along with several other local law enforcement departments announcing the launch of the program to help law enforcement and schools work better together.
What the "Handle With Care" program will do is alert schools when a students may have seen something traumatizing. Of course, that can be a wide-ranging definition, so each situation will be handled different. It will be all confidential, law enforcement will just notify the child's certain teachers and counselors that something happened and to keep on eye on them and offer supportive services.
These school leaders will then be more prepared to act as a stable, nurturing buffer and can offer therapeutic services to any child impacted by a traumatic event. Erin Clements, Director of Youth and Family Outreach, says this can look like anything from talking to a counselor, to simply offering the child a nap to destress.
Every law enforcement department in Gallatin County is working together in this. They also have all public schools and almost every single private school in the county cooperating in this program. Montana State University police were also at the press conference because they do have youth that live on campus in family housing.
They want to prevent any kids from dealing with trauma alone, helping them and preventing trouble from happening later in life because of it.
