MONTANA - Multiple law enforcement across south west Montana are responding to what appear to be false shooting reports Friday.
The following is a social media post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office:
MANHATTAN, Mont. - Law Enforcement Responds to False Report of Shooting in Manhattan
"At approximately 10 AM on Friday, Dec. 9, Gallatin County 911 received a report of an active shooter at the Manhattan Library next to the school. Units immediately responded and were on scene within minutes.
Upon investigation, this appears to be a "swatting" incident, which is a false emergency report to law enforcement to garner a response. Everyone is safe at this time.
Multiple cities in Montana received a similar phone call at the same time. There are no known threats to the community and there is no need to respond to the school. Multiple agencies remain on scene and are continuing to investigate these events.
We will release further information when it becomes available."
The following is a social media report from the Bozeman Police Department:
"Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southwest Montana have received false reports of shots being fired in local schools. At this time, these all appear to be “swatting” calls. We are aware of these reports and have SROs and officers working with the Bozeman School District to ensure the safety of our schools, although there have been no calls regarding Bozeman schools. Please do not call dispatch so they can work through these reports. Thank you for your understanding and patience."
