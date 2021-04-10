Gallatin County looking to use COVID-19 vaccines more efficiently, in unique ways

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Gallatin County continues urging residents to get on their COVID-19 vaccine waitlist but in the meantime they are finding ways to be more efficient with the doses they have.
Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley talked about ways to get people fully vaccinated quicker in a COVID-19 update on Friday discussing ways to use the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine over at Montana State and other specific places in the county.
Kelley said a big push for those Johnson & Johnson shots is to fully vaccinate students as the semester ends on April 30 so they wont have to follow up with a second dose in three weeks when they are out of school and not in the county.
"Using the Johnson & Johnson in that environment makes a lot of sense, we saw Community Health Partners using it at the Warming Center with HRDC with a population that’s sometimes hard to reconnect with once you connect the first time,” Kelley said.
Kelley also acknowledged special cases of people getting the unique vaccine to travel and see loved ones.
Next week at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds they will have five clinics every day of the week for first and second doses and are working with the Veterans Administration for one of those days to get vaccines to veterans in Gallatin County.
Kelley said the goal is still to reach the 70% herd immunity rate with the vaccine in the county but said it will be a tall task.
“I’m not saying it’s impossible, I’m just saying it’s a lot of hard work... but we’re used to it in public health, we deal with that in the influenza vaccine every year and on a good year we’ve got 50% of the population willing to get the influenza vaccine," Kelley said.
For more than a month the county has seen a steady increases in COVID-19 cases even as vaccination rates continue to rise.
Kelley said more than half of the county’s cases between April 2 and April 8 were in the age ranges of 20 and 39.
The county will be getting more than 5,000 doses from the state next week to spread amongst all health partners and have around 12,000 people on the vaccine waitlist as of Friday.
- Bozeman Health – Open to anyone. If you are a patient you will also be contacted.
- Community Health Partners
- Montana State University – MSU only vaccinates students, and only those that are eligible in the current phase.
- Veterans Administration
The most up-to-date information on COVID-19 and the Gallatin County COVID-19 vaccine waiting list can be found here.
A link to help you find locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines can be found here.