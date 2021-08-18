Gallatin County Love INC free back-to-school clothes drive, help appreciated

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Bozeman and Belgrade's nonprofit Christian ministry is looking to help you send your kids back to school with a free back-to-school clothing drive and could use certain types of donations.
Gallatin County LOVE INC.’s posted to Facebook asking for donations for the upcoming school year as they have seen more people needing this summer.
Right now, Love INC is accepting all clothing and accessories but they do have tops needs:
1. Boys and girls sizes 2T - size 20
2. All sizes of men's shirts and shoes
3. Men's and women's pajamas
4. Newborn girl
5. Men's and women's underwear (only new)
Donations can be brought to 141 Discovery Dr. in Bozeman on Monday-Friday from 9-5 p.m. They are no longer are excepting donations at their Belgrade clothes closet location.
The Gallatin County LOVE INC. Clothes Closet is open to the public and the clothing is always free. The store is staffed by volunteers.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic their volunteers have logged just over 11,000 hours to more than 6,000 neighbors in Gallatin County.
“We get about 20 bags every week, at least when I’m in here anyways and I’m only here on Tuesdays, we’ve got people in on Wednesdays and Fridays as well to move stuff so I don’t even get to see a third of the donations that we get,” Gallatin County Love INC Volunteer Matthew Inabnit said.
And it's not just clothes, Love INC partners with 50 churches in the area and almost all of their ministry services have filled up with their biggest need coming from their new home repair services looking for tools, a trailer and anyone who can help out.
"We help people go from surviving to thriving and if we can take a burden off of parents for when their kids go back to school, that's what we want to do," Project Manager & Marketing Coordinator Kinsey Edmunds said.
More information on how to either volunteer or donate can be found here.