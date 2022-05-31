BOZEMAN, Mont. - On the June 7 primary election ballot, Gallatin County voters will be asked to decide on two local-option marijuana sales taxes.
Voters will decide if there should be a 3% tax on medical marijuana as well as a 3% tax on recreational marijuana purchases.
Currently, Montana charges a 4% tax on medical marijuana and marijuana product sales and a 20% tax on adult-use marijuana and marijuana product sales.
Based on data from the Montana Department of Revenue, if trends from January, February, March, and April marijuana sales in Gallatin County keep up, the county anticipates that the two taxes could generate roughly a combined $1.3 million annually.
Top Shelf Botanicals Director, Matthew Hernandez said their dispensary has seen a major increase in patients and customers since marijuana became legal in the state.
"At the beginning so ever since recreation hit Jan. 1 we have been looking at sales and the number of patients that have been coming in over the past five months we have seen a 45% increase," Hernandez said.
Although, if the sales taxes are passed it might affect business for many dispensaries.
Hernandez said, "If we were to get that extra 3% it would honestly really hurt. The recreational feel that tax heavy 20% is already hefty and 23% in some places. You are walking out of here on eights at $50 to $60 for an eight is insane."
Hernandez explained how many medical patients already can't afford what they are paying for and an extra 3% tax making it a total of 7% sales tax can be a lot.
If voters pass the local-option marijuana tax, 50% of the tax must be retained by the county, 45% apportioned to the cities and towns in the county based on population, and the remaining 5% given to the Montana Department of Revenue to defray state costs associated with the tax, according to the Gallatin County website.
Also, Gallatin County Commissioners said they would use the county's portion of the tax revenue to fund mental health services.
If passed, the taxes would be effective starting Oct. 1, 2022.
More information about the Gallatin County Marijuana Tax Ballot can be found here.
