BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you are headed to the Motor Vehicle Department in Bozeman or Belgrade, prepare as best you can for a long wait.
Some customers have expressed frustration with the long waits, some sitting for over two hours after taking their number in line.
County Treasurer Maureen Horton says the main culprit behind the long waits is understaffing. Between the two offices, there are eleven employees, instead of sixteen. This has made work less efficient. Both locations have also reduced hours, so employees have time to catch up on paperwork.
Besides reduced staff, Horton said they have received a higher influx of people buying new cars and bringing cars from out of state.
One customer came to the Bozeman office prepared. Calvin Stiff said he came prepared to sit in line for an hour, but he ended up waiting for over two. Still, he was not too bothered.
“I mean, I just expected it, so it doesn’t really frustrate me. No, no. There’s times when you get angsty, I think everybody does, that’s human nature. You know, you’re in there, and you watch other people going before you and it goes slow. So, a little anxious. But, you know, as far as frustrated no, no, it’s to be expected,” he said.
Stiff actually took some time off from work to come in, knowing there would be a wait.
Back in January, the department lost several employees, which is when the wait time really started to get bad, Horton said.
“You know, they’re working hard back there and they want to get the job done right and do it well for you... this has been a long pull,” she said.
The MVD had a few job interviews with potential new employees on Monday, Horton said. They recently increased pay to make the job more competitive with other employers in the county.
Horton said she recommends checking the Bozeman office’s webcam before coming in, that way you can see what the wait looks like.
