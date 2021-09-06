BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Planner released the final draft of the new growth policy.
The last growth policy for the county was updated in 2003.
Two years ago, development for the new growth policy called Envision Gallatin: Tomorrow Together started to help sets goals for issues like housing, infrastructure, transportation, and job growth the Gallatin County.
The policy predicts that transportation and warehousing industries are going to see a 71% increase in 2040 with more mass transit options.
Gallatin County Commission will vote on the new policy at the public meeting on Sept. 21.
Right now, the official public comment period is closed but residents are encouraged to read and comment on the growth policy final draft which could be found here.
People can also send questions and comments to the county's planner Garrett McAllister at garrett.mcallister@gallatin.mt.gov.