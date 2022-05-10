Gallatin County offers spring river safety tips

The following is a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
It’s officially the time of year when the snow begins to melt, and the rivers begin to swell. Water is running faster and higher this time of year, and when recreating in and around it we have several recommendations for safety.
•Be aware of cold water temps. Even on nice sunny days, the water temperature can be extremely cold below the surface. Hypothermia can quickly set in and overwhelm even the strongest of swimmers.
When recreating around water:
•Wear a properly fitting life jacket in and around water
•Stay on the established trails or developed areas
•Keep a close watch on children, even if they are far from the water
•Do not walk, play, or climb on rocks and logs near rivers and streams
•Do not cross above rapids or falls
•Do not underestimate the power of currents and overestimate your swimming abilities
•Riverbanks can be unstable, especially during and after heavy rain
Under the surface you could find:
•Strainers and blockages such as trees, debris, etc. that can cause you to become trapped underwater or pinned against the object
•Narrow gaps between rocks that can trap you under water
•A slippery and uneven bottom that can make it easy to lose your footing
If you have a water related emergency:
•Call 911 for help. Time is of the essence. Be ready to tell the dispatcher your location!
•Do NOT attempt a rescue by jumping into the water. Many people have drowned while trying to save someone. Only a person who is trained in water rescue should enter the water to rescue someone in trouble.
•If you lose a vessel down river but you are safe please report it immediately by calling 406-582-2100 (Gallatin County Dispatch non-emergency line). This will prevent others in the area from reporting victims in the water.
