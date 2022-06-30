Gallatin County officials remind residents of July 4th firework rules

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County officials are reminding residents of ordinances regarding fireworks for the July 4th this year.
Gallatin County has no ordinances on when you can set off fireworks, but cities and towns do.
Here is a list of the following times that cities and towns are allowed the use of fireworks.
Bozeman:
July 3 from 12 PM to 12 AM
July 4 from 12 PM to 1 AM
July 5 from 12 PM to 12 AM
Belgrade:
July 1-5 from 10 AM to 11 PM
Three Forks:
July 3 from 6 PM to 12 AM
July 4 from 10 AM to 12 AM
Manhattan:
July 3 from 6 PM to 10 PM
July 4 from 6 PM to 12 AM
West Yellowstone:
July 3 from 12 PM to 11 PM
July 4 from 12 PM to 12 AM
U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of land Management, and National Park Service lands:
Fireworks are always prohibited on public lands
