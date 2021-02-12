Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches in the valleys and up to 4 inches in the mountains. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Daytime wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero will fall to between 25 and 40 below zero during the overnight hours. * WHERE...Madison and Gallatin. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

