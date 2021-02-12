BOZEMAN, MT- Gallatin County is opening 500 appointments Friday, February 12, 2020.
You can follow this link to make an appointment. You won’t be able to see the information on the website for this clinic and until noon Friday.
There are a few steps that you do need to follow: they are asking for some personal, name, race, ethnicity, occupation, birth date, age, email, phone, address, city, state, zip and county.
Gallatin County said regardless of your insurance status you must select “no insurance.”
The county says they’re working with groups and organizations to identify those who do not have internet and help them get appointments as well.