BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County 911 has opened a text-to-9-1-1 option Tuesday for county residents and visitors to use in emergencies.

According to a release from Gallatin County, the tool is a 9-1-1 alternative to get ahold of dispatchers during emergencies; however, authorities still recommend calling 9-1-1 if possible.

The text-to-9-1-1 option is meant to offer emergency services to those who are deaf, heard of hearing or speech impaired. In addition, Gallatin County says the texting service is a way to help people in situations when verbally speaking is not safe, such as in domestic violence, home invasions or active shootings. The text-to-9-1-1 tool also helps people reach out for help when there is too weak of a cellphone signal to call.

“Text to 911 is a great resource we’ve added to better serve our community,” Gallatin County 911 Director Tim Martindale said in the release. “For our deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired communities, this offers them streamlined access to emergency services. To others that find themselves in situations where speaking isn’t an option due to emergent circumstances, this allows them to safely get information to our staff.”

“An additional benefit to our area is those who find themselves in areas where a phone call is impossible due to the cell coverage but a text message might be able to be sent, this gives them the opportunity to get information out to the 911 center,” Martindale continued. “This is a big step in the right direction as we continue to serve our community and give them the resources needed to keep them safe.”

Directions for how to use text-to-9-1-1, according to the release:

Open a new text message

Type "911" in the "To" line

Include the following with number 1 at the greatest priority Emergency location (city/name of business/park fishing access/trailhead/interstates/highways/mile marker, etc.) Nature of the emergency Your name

Keep massage brief and simple with no abbreviations

Keep phone nearby and be ready to answer questions and listen to the 911 operator's directions

Stay at the location of the emergency until help shows up, if it is safe enough

Key tips:

Some cellphone signal strength is needed to text 9-1-1

Do not list any other recipients because the text may be delivered

Seek 9-1-1 services another way if no initial response is received from the 9-1-1 dispatcher

Do not text while driving

Only text 9-1-1 when in an emergency

Gallatin County id the thirty-second county in Montana to add a 9-1-1 texting option, the release said.

“The ability for our citizens to reach 911 in the case of an emergency is paramount,” Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said in the release. “There are times when voice communication is either impossible or unsafe and this allows us the opportunity to respond to those calls. This is a great step forward for this community and we appreciate all the efforts of our 911 center to make this happen.”

“We greatly appreciate the effort Gallatin County Communications has put into offering this capability,” Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said in the release. “It is a huge benefit to be able to text 911 in situations when calling is not possible. We look forward to seeing how this new service enhances our ability to keep this community safe.”