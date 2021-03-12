BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin County Fairgrounds will host a Phase 1B+ COVID-19 vaccine clinic with 250 appointments available to the public for those who qualify.
The link to register will go live at noon on March 12 and you will have 15 minutes to fill out and complete the form. If you do not fill out your information in those 15 minutes, your slot will be released, and you will have to start over.
The clinic itself will be held at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on March 18.
People who are eligible for this clinic include those 60 years and older, people with certain underlying health conditions and people of color.
If you don’t qualify for these phases, your appointment will be canceled.
You can find a full list of those underlying conditions here.
The health department works with smaller healthcare clinics and other community organizations to get people who don’t have access to technology or need extra help signed up for about 350 additional appointments in this same clinic.
The link will become available here at 12 p.m.
You can find other vaccine providers in the area here.