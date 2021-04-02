Gallatin County receives 7,000 sign-ups and counting on COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist is up and all about keeping the line moving.
Gallatin County Emergency Management Chief Patrick Lonergan said more than 7,000 people signed up in less than 24 hours with around 5,700 being in phase 1C and phase 2 and around 1,300 in phase 1A and 1B+ as of Thursday morning.
“We’re getting somewhere north of 4,000 first-doses a week then, in theory, by the time we get through the end of April, we’re probably going to be doing pretty good on the big surge and the heavy demand for first-doses here in our community,” Lonergan said.
The vaccine list will first reach out to people at highest risk and work their way down by sending a specific email to yourself when an appointment is available for you.
You will then have 48 hours to accept the appointment and the specific links sent in the email are distinct from each other and are one-time use only.
If the link is forwarded, residents lose their spot in line and will have to sign up on the waiting list again for another appointment.
Two health department point of dispensing clinics next week will get around 800 doses in arms and that doesn’t include other health partners picking up people in line like Bozeman Health, Community Health Partners or Montana State University vaccines.
Lonergan said additional doses will go to local pharmacies who are already getting federal doses of the vaccine as another way for people to find a vaccine.
A huge reason for the waitlist is an almost full and ready-to-go workforce of vaccinators but they urge people to sign up as soon as possible.
“If we don’t get people to sign up right away, the vaccinators at some point will go down and the process becomes a little more cumbersome if people decide they want to get a vaccine later on in the summer,” Gallatin County COVID Incident Commander Bob Fry said.
The most up-to-date information on COVID-19 and the Gallatin County COVID-19 vaccine waiting list can be found here.