GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - Gallatin County 911 posted a remembrance photo and message on Facebook in honor of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jake Allmendinger.
Deputy Allmendinger committed his life to family and service, working with Search and Rescue and 911 dispatch before becoming a deputy in 2017.
On Oct. 19, 2019, 31-year-old Deputy Allmendinger was on his way to help a stranded motorist on Fairy Lake Road in the middle of one of the year's first snowstorms. When his car started sliding, the deputy got out, trying to stop it, and was pinned underneath his Sheriff's Office vehicle.
"Deputy Allmendinger wasn't just a deputy to us, he was also a former dispatcher, a friend and family. We will always remember him and his sacrifice," Gallatin County 911 wrote in the post.