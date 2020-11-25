BOZEMAN - Gallatin County health officials are reporting Wednesday a county resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
According to a release from Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCHD), a man in his 60s passed away last week at a hospital.
So far, there have been 19 total COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County.
“The Health Department staff sends our condolences to this man’s family and friends,” Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer, said in a release. “We continue to urge everyone in the community to celebrate their holidays safely this season. Keep your gatherings small. Wear face coverings. Wash your hands often. And most importantly, stay home if you’re sick.”
GCHD will not share any further details out of respect for the individual's family.