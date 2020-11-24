BOZEMAN - Gallatin County health officials are reporting Tuesday two county residents died due to COVID-19 issues.
These COVID-19 deaths mark 18 total in Gallatin County.
According to a release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department, a man in his 70s died in a hospital and a woman in her 90s died at her home both last week. GCHD got a hold of their death certificates Monday specifying the two individuals passed away due to COVID-19 and other considerable health conditions.
GCHD will not share any additional information out of respect for the families.
“Sincere condolences to the family and friends of these people,” Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer, said in the release. “During this holiday season, it is especially important to continue following the well-established public health guidelines to keep your families and friends safe. We will get through this pandemic, and we will do it by sticking together and taking care of one another.”