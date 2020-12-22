BOZEMAN - Gallatin County health officials are reporting six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county Tuesday.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) is reporting the following deaths via press release:
- "a woman in her 70s who died at a long-term care facility the week of Nov. 29
- a man in his 80s who died at a hospital the week of Dec. 6
- a man in his 80s who died at a hospital the week of Dec. 6
- a woman in her 90s who died at home the week of Dec. 6
- a woman in her 80s who died at a long-term care facility the week of Dec. 6
- a woman in her 90s who died at a long-term care facility the week of Dec. 13"
GCCHD will not share any additional information on the deaths out of respect for the families.
“The Health Department is very saddened and sends our condolences to the families and friends of our neighbors who were lost,” Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer, said in the release. “With the arrival of vaccines in Gallatin County, we have a lot of reasons to be hopeful. But now is not the time to let up. We need continued help from everyone to continue to curb COVID-19 in our community.”
As of Tuesday, Gallatin County has reported 36 total COVID-19 related deaths.