BOZEMAN- The Gallatin City-County Health Department has announced an additional COVID-19 related death of a Gallatin County resident.
The person was a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility who died last week at her residence.
A release from the health department says they received the official death certificate this week that attributed the death to COVID-19 and other significant health conditions
“We send our sincere condolences to this woman’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “Our actions impact not only our loved ones, but our entire community. It will take a team effort to curb this virus. Every COVID-19 related death is a tragic reminder of the importance of remaining diligent in avoiding crowds, social distancing, wearing face coverings in public, washing our hands, and staying home when sick.”