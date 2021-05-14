BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department has rescinded the mask mandate effective Friday.

GCCHD Health Officer Matt Kelly said in a release from GCCHD the county has rescinded the mask rule as of Friday even though the Board of Health originally decided to keep it in place until May 27.

According to GCCHD, the decision to rescind the mask rule within the county was based on three circumstances:

The CDC released new guidance easing restrictions on wearing mask in most settings among those who are fully vaccinated. In recent weeks, Gallatin County has seen progress in epidemiology in areas the Board of Health uses to make key decisions such as: Decreases in the amount of cases, hospitalizations, deaths Ample amount of space in hospitals Prompt turn-around within testing capacity Declining testing positivity rate Ample capacity to do contract tracing for identified cases Gallatin County has enough vaccine supplies and resources to distribute the vaccine to everyone 16-years-old and older who wants it

“The Board of Health has always been clear about basing decisions on the best public health guidance available and our local epidemiology. Based on those factors, now is the time to move past requirements from the health department to allow organizations and individuals to make decisions based on the best CDC guidance available,” Kelley said in the release.

In addition, Kelly said the board of health will also rescind health orders involving nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and resume working with them to adhere to infection prevention and control procedures suggested by the CDC.

“This virus is still dangerous, especially for people who are not vaccinated,” Kelley said in the release. “We recommend that all organizations continue to follow CDC guidance, and we urge all individuals to respect and follow those decisions. We will get back to normal if people keep getting vaccinated, and if we work together to limit transmission in higher risk settings.”

According to Kelly, Gallatin County's rolling 7-day average of COVID-19 cases per day is under 25 per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks.

“The new CDC guidance on masks really drives home how important it is to get vaccinated,” Kelley said in the release. “It shows that the vaccine is remarkably effective and safe. We urge everyone 12 and older to get the vaccine to protect themselves and to protect their community.”