BOZEMAN - Gallatin County residents can keep up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination in the county with a new tool.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced a new opt-in notification system that will give direct updates as the county moves through vaccine distribution phases.
Those who opt-in will receive notifications for:
Information on which phase we are currently in, who is eligible, and when they move into different phases
Current mechanisms for registering eligible people to receive vaccines
Other important vaccine distribution information
The health department notes that the system is not for signing up for vaccinations, but for receiving notifications on when and where residents can do so.
Important vaccine distribution information will still be distributed on the Gallatin City-County Health Department website, on social media channels, through their COVID-19 Call Center, and through the local media.
To sign up to receive text messages:
Send a text message to 888777 with one of the following messages (all one word with no spaces as written):
Phase1b
Phase1c
Phase2
You will then receive an acknowledgment of terms text followed by a confirmation message. You must send individual texts for each of the phases you want to receive notifications for.
To sign up to receive email messages:
Send a blank email to one of the following email addresses:
1b+subscribe@apps.gcem.us
1c+subscribe@apps.gcem.us
2+subscribe@apps.gcem.us
You will then receive a confirmation email that you either have to respond to, or click the link, to activate your membership in the notification list. After confirming, you will receive a second email confirming membership. You can subscribe to notifications for any or all of the phases, but you must sign up for each phase you’re interested in individually.
As Gallatin County gears up to enter Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, the health department says anyone eligible for Phase 1A vaccines will still be eligible when they move into subsequent phases.
According to the health department, they have been notified they will be receiving more vaccine doses the week of Jan. 24 and are in the process of scheduling additional points of dispensing for that week.
You can read the full release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department here.