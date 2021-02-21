Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Less than a half inch at lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations at lower elevations is expected to be less than a half inch, because some of the precipitation will fall as rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&