BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Rest Home is allowing scheduled visitation for residents.
The rest home is officially off quarantine and, since the county positivity rates have been under 10% for several weeks, residents can have scheduled visitation.
Now, friends and family members can schedule a monthly visit by calling the rest home.
The rest home business hours are 9 AM to 3 PM.
Gallatin Rest Home, Administrator Darcel Vaughn explained what the new visitation process looks like, "There is a limit of two family members for each resident so we don't want a big group and we have no more than four people at one time and come in that are being tested they get screened they get tested …then we take them to the assigned room and we bring their loved one to them.”
The visitation is currently limited to one hour and guest are escorted outside the building.
The visitation is subject to change based on a greater than 10% positivity rate in the county, the number of COVID-19 testing supplies, and CMS/CDC regulations.
More information on the scheduled visitation can be found here.