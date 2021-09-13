BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Sept. 12 at 1:11 p.m., Gallatin County Dispatch received a call for with an experienced hiker who fell while hiking down the M trail.
According to a release, a muscle spasm caused the hiker to lose their footing and fall onto some rocks causing a back injury. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Bridger Canyon Fire and AMR were dispatched to the trailhead.
Bridger Canyon Fire provided initial treatment for the hiker. AMR and the Gallatin County Sheriff SAR resources arrived on scene after.
SAR members assisted Bridger Canyon Fire with bringing the hiker to the trailhead. AMR then transported the hiker to Bozeman Health for further evaluation.
Sheriff Dan Springer reminds the public that even experienced hikers can slip, trip, or fall. In this case, a cell phone was used to relay information and provide an accurate location to rescuers. Preparation, such as having a charged cell phone and a hiking buddy along, can greatly assist rescue operations.