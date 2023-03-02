BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue’s West Yellowstone Section got a special donation in honor of Bradie Becker, who was killed in an avalanche in 2022.
Along with money, the team received a plaque and was treated to dinner from a local pizza place.
“Our team often receives donations from those we have helped, and for that, we are extremely thankful!” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Thank you to those who have donated to our program over the years, and thank you to those who donated in Bradie’s honor!”
If you would like to contribute, you can donate to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue on the Friends of GCSSAR website.
