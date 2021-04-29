BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue was called out to the Sourdough Trail for a report of a hiker with traumatic injuries.
The request came in on April 28 at 4:00 pm.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the individual was hiking off-trail when they fell on a downed tree with exposed broken limbs.
Ground teams and a helicopter searched for the hiker who was located a few miles in and a quarter-mile off the main trail.
The hiker complained of intense pain and had noticeable injury in the rib area.
Given the seriousness of the injuries, the sheriff’s office says the patient was short hauled out via helicopter to a waiting ambulance.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer is reminding outdoor enthusiasts that a slip in the woods could result in a major injury, and that some preparation, including communication devices and a hiking partner, can minimize response time for rescuers.
Sheriff Springer also extended his appreciation for all of the search and rescue volunteers who volunteer to help those in need.
On April 28th at 4pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue was requested at the Sourdough Trail for a report of a...Posted by Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue on Thursday, April 29, 2021