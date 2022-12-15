Weather Alert

...Snow will cause minor travel difficulties through tonight for parts of west-central and southwest Montana... Snow continues to develop and move south across parts of west- central and southwest Montana this afternoon, from mainly west and southwest of the Great Falls area and east of the Continental Divide extending south and southeast to the greater Bozeman area. Up to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible within this area by late tonight, with isolated accumulations up to 4 inches, especially from the Bridger Mountains south to Bozeman Pass and extending to just north of Big Sky. Please use caution if you must travel through these areas through tonight.