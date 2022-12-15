BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) says crews have responded to multiple falsely activated calls from the new iPhone crash detection feature.
Since December 1, Gallatin County 9-1-1 has received 28 emergency calls from phones saying the owner was in a crash while skiing at Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Ski Resort or the Yellowstone Club.
Of the calls, none needed emergency services.
“As this technology heads into the backcountry, we are certain Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue will be activated for false calls more often,” GCSAR wrote.
They ask that if your phone activates the feature and you are not in trouble, stay on the line and tell dispatch where you are, what you are doing and that it was an accident.
If you do not respond, GCSAR says it is policy to call the phone number back twice, and you are asked to answer it and give the above information.
“While it may seem inconvenient and frustrating, the time you take to answer these simple questions on the front end significantly reduces the amount of unnecessary first responder resources on the back end. We say it all the time, accidents happen. Technology is both our friend and our enemy. Please help us help you,” GCSAR said.
You can learn how to disable the crash detection feature on an iPhone here.
