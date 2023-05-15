GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSR) is educating the public on the behaviors of lost hikers.
In a Facebook post, GCSSR said hikers typically make mistakes at decision points such as: trail junctions, game trails, obscure trails, head of drainages, and account for 56% of lost person cases.
In previous years, most lost hikers have been following the path of least resistance, going down hill; whereas, recently hikers have been found moving uphill, off trail in search of cell service, according to GCSSR.
What may prolong hikers are incorrect estimates of "fitness/travel time, lack of light, and blisters, especially if carrying a heavy pack or hiking for the first time (or first time in a long time), GCSSR said in the Facebook post. "Hikers in dry domains (Gallatin County is a dry domain) stay mobile twice as long as in temperate domains, and typically travel farther, have greater elevation changes, and are more likely to travel cross country."
GCSSR offers these tips in there Facebook post to identify behaviors of lost hikers:
• "What was their starting point and destination?
• When did they leave and when should they have been back?
• Are they familiar with this location? How willing are they to try new routes?
• Did they check the weather before leaving? Did the forecast change? Would they be aware of any changes? How?
• Do they have an emergency communication device? How severe of a problem would they have to have before signaling for help?"
GCSSR is offering the following tips in their Facebook post of useful information of the lost hiker to have:
• "GPS communication device phone number/email?
• Clothing they were wearing?
• Gear they may have with them? Pictures if possible.
• Health concerns or mental disabilities?"
