BOZEMAN- Gallatin County Search and Rescue has been looking for a missing 69-year-old man who suffers from dementia since Saturday evening.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for David Cole of Bozeman.
David was last reported in the area of Tepee Creek, 10 miles north of West Yellowstone, and could be wearing a blue/black plaid shirt and jeans.
Volunteers searched the area on foot and ATVs Saturday night, and Helicopters from Lifeflight Network and Two Bear Air Rescue, from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, were working until early Sunday morning.
Four dog teams are searching the area today with foot searchers standing by.
David’s vehicle was found stuck and running on the Tepee Cr. Road.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office say he could have abandoned his car, walked out to the highway and been given a ride.
Anyone with information about David Cole is asked to contact the West Yellowstone Police Department at 406-646-7600.