Gallatin County seeking feedback on Greater Triangle Area Transportation Plan Recommendations this month

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County is currently seeking feedback from the public on their Greater Triangle Area Transportation Plan.
The greater triangle area generally lies between Four Corners, Belgrade, and Bozeman and extends south to Gallatin Gateway.
According to the website, the planning process will assist the county, as well as the local communities, in guiding transportation infrastructure investments based on system needs and anticipated developments over the 2040 planning horizon.
Throughout March, the county is hosting an online open house to provide information to the public about the identified areas of concern and gather feedback on the preliminary recommendations.
More information about the Greater Triangle Area Transportation Plan and the online open house link can be found here.
In addition to the virtual open house, the county will also host a live virtual presentation on March 15.
The draft Greater Triangle Area Transportation Plan will be released during the presentation.
During the presentation, the county will briefly cover the current plans, provide an overview of the identified recommendations, and offer an opportunity for public comment.
For community members that are not able to attend the meeting, the county will record it and post it to the plan website.
Gallatin County residents are required to pre-register for the presentation and the link can be found here.
The plan is set to be finalized by April 2022.
