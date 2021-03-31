BOZEMAN, Mont. – Gallatin County is one of the fastest growing counties in Montana but hasn’t made an update to their growth policy since 2003.
“Envision Gallatin: Tomorrow Together,” is an update of a 2003 plan providing a framework for county land-use decisions over the next two decades for approving subdivisions while also protecting features county residents enjoy of open space, farmland and recreational opportunities.
According to the draft, if the population grows 2.75% annually, which is less than the annual growth rate of 3.19% over the last two decades, the county will reach a population of 200,000 by 2040 and that increase requires 19,000 new housing units to be built by 2040 from the current total of 42,000.
“Some of the strategies we have is to make sure that housing is concentrated in areas where there’s services, infrastructure, amenities those sorts of things," Garrett McAllister, the long-range planner for the Gallatin County planning department said. "A goal of ours through the growth policies is to encourage density in areas where density is appropriate."
Once the comment period closes, the planning department and growth policy steering committee will review public comment before making a final version of the document to send to the county commissioners to vote on whether to adopt the new growth policy.
The county commissioners voted not adopt a 2014 update and have instead been using the 2003 policy to guide their planning decisions.
The public can comment on the draft policy until April 2.
You can submit public comment and view the draft on the growth policy here.