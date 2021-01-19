BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning the public Tuesday of scammers pretending to be from the sheriff's department.
According to a Facebook post from GCSO, the scammers are adding on to an existing scam of notifying the victims they owe money, order them to send them gift cards or they will be under arrest.
The new addition includes ordering the victim to video or photo record them doing a strip search on themselves and send it to the scammer -- GCSO wrote the scammers will have video or photo as blackmail for future scam calls once they receive them.
The sheriff's department's phone numbers and deputy names are publicly accessible on the internet, making it easy for scammers to impersonate them.
GCSO wrote sheriff's department deputies never requests payments, videos or photos from the public and all payments associated with law enforcement or jail is handled through the courts.
GCSO alerts anyone who receives this type of call to hang up immediately. They added the scammers will try to keep victims on the line.
Anyone with questions or concerns regarding a scam seeming like it is from the sheriff's department may call (406)582-2100, leave a voicemail and a deputy will call back.