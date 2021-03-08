BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer selected Jeremy Kopp to be his undersheriff.
Undersheriff Kopp is a native Montanan who grew up in Anaconda.
After high school, Kopp worked in Butte working as a miner before beginning his career of service in the military.
During Kopp's time serving in the military, he learned he wanted to focus his future service at a local level.
Undersheriff Kopp has served the citizens of Gallatin County for the past 10 years and has worked his way up the ranks.
"I started as a patrol deputy and then I was promoted to a patrol sergeant and then was latterly moved to detective sergeant and then from there promoted to patrol captain and duel had it as patrol captain and search and rescue commander," Kopp said.
As undersheriff, Kopp said he is going to work closely with the sheriff and ensure safety is the number one priority of Gallatin County citizens.