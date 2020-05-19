BOZEMAN- Tuesday, May 12, 2020, a 68-year-old Big Sky resident, David Green was found dead inside his garage.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Chief Deputy Coroner is currently investigating the death.
During the investigation, an individual was arrested for Misdemeanor Obstructing a Peace Officer and has since posted bond.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public.
The Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and we are awaiting their report