Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office adds two new deputies to Mounted Patrol unit

BOZEMAN- Two new officers received training with their horses in Jackson, Wyoming so that they could help keep Gallatin County safe.
in Jackson, they learned how to work as a team to perform specialized patrol tasks.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol was established in the summer of 2015 with Deputy Jackie Stewart and her horse, Gunner.
The Mounted Patrol attends large events throughout the valley and provides extra patrol in areas such as fishing accesses and neighborhoods, they provide a unique vantage point in crowded environments that allows them to be more visible to the public.
You can see at rodeos, fairs, and, Montana State football games.