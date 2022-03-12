BOZEMAN, Mont. - After being put on hold for two years, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced its Public Safety Academy will be happening this spring.
Citizens in Gallatin County can participate in the academy to experience law enforcement from the inside the sheriff’s office says.
“For eight weeks, one night a week, you can learn from the best in law enforcement, crisis intervention, and search and rescue,” the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “The Academy will lead you through making traffic stops, field sobriety maneuvers, crime scene management, and evidence collection. You will be able to ride along with a GCSO Deputy, sit beside a 9-1-1 dispatcher, and tour the Detention Center.”
Participants will also be able to try on body armor worn by the Special Response Team, learn how undercover detectives track drug deals and see a K9 in action.
The GSCO Public Safety Academy is scheduled for April 6 through May 24, 2022, and the academy will be every Wednesday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
Any Gallatin County resident 18 years and older can attend for free.
For more information, or to register, you are asked to contact Erin Metzger by phone at 582-2066 or by e-mail at erin.metzger@gallatin.mt.gov.
