Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue help a couple to safety after boat flips

BOZEMAN- Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded on June 27, 2020, to a flipped over boat.
Gallatin County 911 received a report of a middle-aged couple who were rafting and in need of support.
Members from Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and first responders were able to quickly locate the couple and get them to safety.
The woman from the boat was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The couple had been rafting on the Gallatin River and were just north of Gateway South Rd when they drifted under an overhanging tree branch that caught the side of the raft and flipped it.
The couple floated underneath the overturned craft for 100 yards down the river until they were able to grab onto a log.