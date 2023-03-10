BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue activated several resources to search the Bacon Rind area on Gallatin Road after an avalanche Thursday.
A reporting party was concerned the slide was recent and that someone should be trapped after picking up a possible avalanche beacon in the debris.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) reports their Big Sky Section, West Yellowstone Section, Valley Section, Heli Team, SAR Dogs and SAR Comms were activated for the search.
National Park Rangers along with GCSSAR volunteers responded to the area and conducted a thorough beacon search along with a dog trained for avalanche victim detection.
A ground search did not find any indicators of buried victims and the investigation determined there weren’t any vehicles in the area with unaccounted for individuals and the search was concluded.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to thank the reporting party who saw reason for concern and brought the information to the attention of the National Park Service. With the multitude of recreational opportunities in this area, it is often a member of the public who first recognizes a potential emergency and brings those facts to our attention for investigation. Sheriff Springer would also like to thank the Search and Rescue volunteers who were ready and willing to dedicate their time and effort to conducting a detailed search, ensuring a safe conclusion to this event,” GCSSAR said.
