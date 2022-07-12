BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue team is looking for volunteers in the Big Sky and West Yellowstone area to join their team.
A group of volunteers who have been a part of the organization for many years recently had to step down because of old age and change of lifestyle.
In order to join the team, volunteers need to be a resident of Big Sky or West Yellowstone, have time and interested in helping save people in the back country.
Once a volunteer is brought on board, they are required to go to 20% of the calls that come in and 50% of the trainings the organization host throughout the year.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Captain and Rescue Division and SAR Commander, Scott Secor said if you are interested in becoming a volunteer it is important to know that you have just as much of a responsibility as law enforcement does when responding to calls.
"When our volunteers get a call they never know what they are responding to. It could be someone who is lost, it could be someone who is facing a potential life ending event, it could be someone with a sprained ankle, so they never know what they are going to get," Captain Secor said.
In addition, volunteers should have a flexible schedule and able to respond to an emergency call at anytime of the day.
Secor explained, "They jump out of their bed, jump away from dinner tables, leave work, leave family events for complete strangers just to provide that opportunity to help someone in need. Our volunteers are incredible and we hope to join some more new volunteers to those ranks."
As of now, Search and Rescue calls in Big Sky and West Yellowstone are on track to be the same as years past and the current volunteer shortage is not impacting their response times.
Although, the organization said they have started to receive an increase in calls this past month due to more people recreating outdoors.
More information about becoming a Search and Rescue volunteer in Big Sky and West Yellowstone can be found here.
