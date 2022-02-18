UPDATE: Feb. 18 at 7:42 a.m.
The missing 74-year-old woman has been located, according to an alert from Gallatin County.
UPDATE: Feb. 18 at 6:42 a.m.
An alert from Gallatin County said the missing woman was last seen on the 200 block of Slough Creek Drive, and left sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday night and 4 a.m. Friday morning.
She is described as a 74-year-old woman; 5-feet, five-inches tall; 165-pounds; has gray/blond hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue pants and only socks.
Gallatin County Emergency Management said she has advanced dementia and is unfamiliar with the area.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1.
BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin County Sheriffs Search and Rescue, Bozeman Fire and Bozeman Police Department are searching for a missing woman in the west Bozeman area around Babcock Street and Resort Drive.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Captain Scott Secor said a woman in her mid 70's is wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue pajama pants.
She left her home at an unknown time and might be suffering from dementia.
If you live in the area between Huffine and Durston and Ferguson and Cottonwood please check your patios and any cars outside along with business entryways.
If you are in the area you may see drones in the air, search dogs and the mobile command unit actively looking in the surrounding area.
If you see something please dial 911 and advise them you have information regarding the search for a missing person.
