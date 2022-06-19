Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana... Gallatin River at Logan affecting Gallatin County. For the Gallatin River...including Logan...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1015 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Gallatin River at Logan. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.8 feet, Water may be on small bridges and around railroad bridge footing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to near or above flood stage through Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&