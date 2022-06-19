BOZEMAN, Mont. - A mountain biker was transported by search and rescue volunteers after falling from a bike and getting injured.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports Gallatin County 9-1-1 received a call for a mountain biker that crashed on the Triple Tree Trail south of Bozeman Friday.
The biker reportedly had an open fracture to their left arm after braking hard and falling from the bike.
Search and rescue volunteers responded to the trailhead with the Hyalite Fire Department, and American Medical Response.
Crews were able to stabilize the biker for transportation and search and rescue took the patient on a one-wheeled litter to an awaiting ambulance.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists that even a nice afternoon biking adventure may not go as planned; so take plenty of water, sun screen, a first aid kit, reliable communication, and be prepared for any terrain and weather that could unexpectedly change,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
