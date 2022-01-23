Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Missoula and northern Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&