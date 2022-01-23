BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Saturday, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky responded to help a snowmobiler who crashed into a tree on Buck Ridge Rd., about three miles from MT-191.
Rescuers were able to locate the individual thanks to accurate GPS coordinates that were provided.
After responding technicians located and assessed the patient on the scene, they transported them to a Big Sky Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer is encouraging recreationists on trails and in the backcountry to recreate with a partner and to carry a reliable means of communication.
