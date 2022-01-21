Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue responds to most calls ever in 2021

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue released their 2021 annual report showing 134 missions, 34 searches and 69 rescues among other calls for service in their busiest year ever.
The full 2021 Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) Annual Report can be found here.
GCSAR Captain Scott Secor said after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, more and more people got out to the backcountry in 2021 to cure their cabin fever resulting in more calls for his team of more than 160 volunteers and even more on their waitlist to join the team.
The latest U.S. Census shows Gallatin County ranking second in population in the state behind Yellowstone County and the record visitation to nearby Yellowstone National Park drew in many hikers and sightseers to the area.
“The common perception of the lei person is that were rescuing out-of-town visitors, when the reality is we are rescuing just as many locals as we are visitors to Montana and to Gallatin County,” Secor said.
According to the 2021 GCSAR Annual Report, hiking accidents in the summer and snowmobiling accidents during the winter caused the most amount of calls for the team.
The entire GCSAR team consists of multiple crews including the posse, alpine, helicopter, dogs, Ham radio, drones, divers, swiftwater, Big Sky and West Yellowstone teams.
Thanks to a mill levy passed by the community before the 2021 year, GCSAR became a part of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office for more funding and training and were able to buy a new side-by-side for the Bozeman search and rescue building to add to the West Yellowstone and Big Sky teams vehicles.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said the biggest statistic to take away from the report is the “Number of people not found: 0” all because of the team’s hard work.
“There’s over 160 volunteers that come out and they’ll spend multiple days, multiple hours on these calls, right now we have about 4,400 man-hours they have spent for the last year that’s 1,200 times that they’ve dropped what they are doing to step out of their door and go to a call,” Springer said.
When it comes to recent calls in 2022, the GCSAR Facebook page posted two snowmobile accidents involving possible broken bones within the first 20 days of 2022 including a hiking injury on the Ousel Falls Trail.
Captain Secor said backcountry snowmobile riding conditions can change extremely quickly and the best thing to do whether hiking or riding is to do so with a friend or in a group and to carry a charged phone or satellite device so rescuers can respond quickly and accurately.
