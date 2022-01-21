Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue responds to most calls ever in 2021

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties...Mainly along US Highway 191 from south of Bozeman to West Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&