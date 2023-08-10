The following is a Facebook post by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - At approximately 9:00 pm, August 8th, a witness advised our deputies of an attempted arson at the Kirk Hill trailhead. A male was seen pulling into the parking lot, exiting the vehicle, removing a gas can and pouring the contents onto several trees in the picnic area, lighting the trees on fire then fleeing the scene. Thankfully a witness was able to quickly put the fire out with no further damage.
We need your help identifying the truck in the attached picture. It is believed to be a white 2014-2021 Toyota Tundra double cab, possibly an SR5. The male is described as 5’8” with light hair, a slim build, wearing dark Carhart type jeans and a lighter blue shirt.
